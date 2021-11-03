when bells

are nearly broken

tho chords

are hanging still

when the choir

folds together

with their silks

when hymns are dashed

as silence earned

banging on

our knees

sore and bruised

the busted

falling down

when truth

we swore would save us

becomes the last

we seek

as walls to spy

flame is all

we breathe

curses pulled

around us

pleas for something

more

to ease the ache

of missing –

to find

what we came for

. . .

Author’s Note: Sometimes there is no image worthy of the words. Sometimes, I fall willingly.