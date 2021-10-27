what longing

might I best defend

as distance

unsubstantial

winding roads

lines across between

rivers

here I left my tears

forests I surrendered

a mile or two

beyond this best I know

time has folded over

the map that is my heart

til nothing

short of silence

feels the same

garnered by permission

to go

as once I came

before the dawn

an ageless earth –

endless virgin seas

countless intersections

stars to see me home

memories

to grace the days

between

. . .