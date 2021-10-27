Tags
always on my way, courage, days, distance, home, journey, life, love, miles, pilgrimage, stars, truth, witness, worth
what longing
might I best defend
as distance
unsubstantial
winding roads
lines across between
rivers
here I left my tears
forests I surrendered
a mile or two
beyond this best I know
time has folded over
the map that is my heart
til nothing
short of silence
feels the same
garnered by permission
to go
as once I came
before the dawn
an ageless earth –
endless virgin seas
countless intersections
stars to see me home
memories
to grace the days
between
. . .