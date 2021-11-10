give my path
a weight of sand
words
the grace of birds
anchored by a dreamer
ten thousand songs
unheard
carry me
where rivers grieve
moments not yet lost
give my heart
a boundless sea
desperate to cross
. . .
Starry-eyed Writer, Cautious Philosopher, Hopeful Romantic
