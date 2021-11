within the dark

where drift the stars

few are given name

for only in the falling

some are found

let not a prayer

be wasted

a night with arms outspread

pointing to a light

beyond the sun

wherein the answers

glisten

silver blue and gold

memories the heart

has dared to hold

as fleeting as a wish was made

pressed into the dark

a sigh

wherein eternity

is come

. . .