were there signs

we failed to notice

edges faded gray

words we lost in speaking

as hearts for others

paid

other lives

we left forsaking

what might be our last goodbye

what might wait

beyond the sunset

coral wings

against the night

without fault

without remembrance

lest our days be counted less

than a moment

life was traded –

soul for soul

breath for breath

were there signs

we gave each other

memory carved into the soul

touching places

we were lovers –

coming home

and letting go

. . .