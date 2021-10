in the still

of not quite over

I find my words again

hushed within the shadows

I’ve become

pressed into a memory

someone left before –

storms awake

and I

am not yet done

thought to go

forsaking us –

one more kiss then I

shall memorize these places

coming home

awkward

as remembering

when first you understood –

how was I to linger

as love already

gone

. . .