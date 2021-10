until the end

of all we’ve gathered

this my vow

i make to thee

to free my heart

of every wanting –

love that not a tear

shall ease

until the sun

is burned to cinder

spreading heat

across the day

I shall lie awake

til morning –

pulling you in

begging you stay

until my lips

are words forsaken

coldest night

in which we sleep

I shall dream

your arms around me –

as heaven here

my soul

will keep

. . .