when I’ve forgotten

who would dare

to speak of you that way

reminders to a heart

nearly healed

who will be

first to whisper

each time

my laughter falls

counting not

my tears

have burned away

when I’ve forgotten

who will come

to fill these empty

arms –

a muse to take

your place

another day

who will know

of memories –

I’ve tucked where none

can see –

. . .