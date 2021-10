the clouds

have meshed into

the one

to smoke a midday dark

forgotten how it felt

to melt

forgotten how to rain

as destiny

each world recalled

another us

by name

as heaven willed

as fate concurred –

to keep the whole apart

a parallel

suffice to bring us here

failing each remembrance

now the moon is blue

rewritten how

the waves were pulled

to make of us

anew

. . .