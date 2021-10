when hearths

are warmed

by who we are

beyond the wait

where lanterns sway

beneath an ancient dark

evermore to waste

as time

we could not give

locks already failed

secrets bound together

by the ways

of which we came

had you known

of truths I carried –

a chair beside my bed

a hope

already seated

with my soul

leaving yet to suffer

memory to fill

save for me

a place you love

to love

. . .