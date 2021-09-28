how I wish

I were immune

to the rising fault of tides

to the shift that

breaks my rhythm

sets my heart adrift

to the strangeness

born of midnight

a voice inside my head

books I’ve long forgotten

lay open on my bed

that I would

this dream remember

like the first

I held of you

when tides were low

moonlight fell

against the pines –

as life I didn’t know

I didn’t know –

a part of me

mistaken for another

left behind

. . .