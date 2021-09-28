Tags
acceptance, adjustment, change, constellations, destiny, fate, grace, life, love, stars, time
how I wish
I were immune
to the rising fault of tides
to the shift that
breaks my rhythm
sets my heart adrift
to the strangeness
born of midnight
a voice inside my head
books I’ve long forgotten
lay open on my bed
that I would
this dream remember
like the first
I held of you
when tides were low
moonlight fell
against the pines –
as life I didn’t know
I didn’t know –
a part of me
mistaken for another
left behind
. . .