how many lives

were paid for this –

by chance

we love again

broken in the middle

but stitched across the brow

linked by fates

a scarlet thread –

arms that hold you

now

how many mornings

reminisced

how many times returned

a place that bears

an imprint of our love

remember

how I whispered –

with ne’er a thought

to leave

weakened by the way

you said my name

eternity can never

be enough

. . .