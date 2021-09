were it mine

to offer

a future undefined

light

to ease the edges

of your night

had I wings

the ancient kind

to spread across the skies

might I hold you

captive then –

bound by this

desire

were it now

a life resumed –

come to steal my sleep

took the place

of memory –

burned within a dream

were we more

than once declared

a sigh beneath the timbers

arms still ache

with missing

my heart

was yours –

remember

. . .