these hands

have nurtured promise

and still

they let you go –

were not a lack

of privilege

to love you so

garnered fate –

feared your heart

might change the weight

of life –

prayed when there was

nothing

to defend

these hands

they’ve earned

the right to feel –

graced

a tender land

yearned for one last

mystery

with grace to

understand

you were mine

and I was here –

who shall write the rest

caught within your

wishes –

warmed beneath

your breath

. . .