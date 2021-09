for graces

I’ve forgotten –

blessing without shame

paths I took

another day –

delivered me

the same

tho now my heart

is loosened

by the weight of

yesterdays

love I held much longer

than choice

to give away

of starry nights

loving arms –

gifted by design

mornings when

another sun

broke through –

a moment of forever

holy mine

a sacred truth

is written here –

to my soul

and on my face

hands I’ve held

names I keep –

as evidence

of grace

. . .