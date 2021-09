lest I reach

across the dark

chasing shadows

chasing you

lest I fall

without permission

to be saved

when I speak

of longing scattered

by years

wherein we lay –

might you wonder

of a promised

one more day

lest I sleep

and give our story

to sheets

they never tell

of the ways I came

nights I prayed

for this

lest I dream

and no one notice

what was left behind

of me –

lest my truth be lost

to words

beyond my need

. . .