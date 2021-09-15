what of this

was ever mine –

in living I laid claim

when ages pass

and tears are dried

who will know

my name

how long before

my voice is fade

and every word denied

would that this verse

be written o’er

or washed beneath

the tide

how long have I

a day

a year –

whatever grace allows

to keep what I

am keeping –

names I speak aloud

so many now

the gates are loosed –

tis not for me to know

of dreams beyond

this dreaming –

places still

to go

. . .