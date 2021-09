pressed

into the pages

here my story lies

a sacred bloom

once crimson

sweet perfume

I close my eyes

and once again

rest beneath the boughs

spied upon

by eyes in search

of mine

melody of nature

music of the trees

ancients raise

a silver canopy

to catch the light

surrendered

by ten thousand

dreamed before

spirits I have spoken

here my heart

a blossom as a kiss

resolved –

as dear my own to taste

the fragile scent

of memory

remains

. . .