from the end

another started –

a place was ours before

tho pieces have

been lost along the way

neglected to my keeping

trusted far too much

hidden in a box

buried deep

ancient hieroglyphics

carved into these walls

music plays

some nights

to drive me mad

heaven understands

how prayers have gone awry

every plan for getting home –

a flaw

jaded by a promise

to keep my heart for you

cheated by the sounding

of the clock

. . .