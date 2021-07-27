I hated you

I hated me

places we were one

the way my body

listened –

times I should have run

wrapped in my uncertainty

injured by your words

I hated you

I hated me

as every dream unfurled

pages lost to pages

ink spilt blue

black

how may times

a window there –

while I was looking back

hopeful for another

prepared for one more

fight –

a jealous moon

I hated you

for finding me

each night

. . .