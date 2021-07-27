Tags
I hated you
I hated me
places we were one
the way my body
listened –
times I should have run
wrapped in my uncertainty
injured by your words
I hated you
I hated me
as every dream unfurled
pages lost to pages
ink spilt blue
black
how may times
a window there –
while I was looking back
hopeful for another
prepared for one more
fight –
a jealous moon
I hated you
for finding me
each night
. . .
