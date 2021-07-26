in another life

the coffee can wait

time is forgotten

as whiskers

memorize my skin

but I’ll not complain

for fear of less

the wait

to drift between

fragile as these worlds

of might have been

in another life

kids are laughing

you are laughing too

a smile invades your eyes

as I concede

hands reach out

across the day –

a distance not so far

a touch

as I’m reminded

not to leave

in another life

years are past

and still you hold my hand

echoes of a lifetime

nearly gone

folded into letters

tucked against

my heart –

souls are faded

nearly into one

in another life

water falls

blue into the light

my feet are bare

the river cold

as cedars rise above

songbirds sit on branches

familiar as their songs –

silence waits

the welcome of your

love

. . .