within this heart

a tired house

with rooms

for all I’ve loved

ones I held

those I lost

save for my resolve

memories are such

the walls are falling

I can’t see the door

once I knew

the weight of love

the weight of letting go

a porch leans down

to meet the stars below

but there’s no need

no guarantee

of room beyond this breath

no absolute

my heart will hold it

all

. . .