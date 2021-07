lest we worry

love will matter

when ten thousand years

are gone

when all our hopes

are scattered

as dark before the dawn

tender places

we are saving –

in each others arms

to stay

chasing whispers of forever –

when the world has

passed away

let me tarry

with the sunrise

close your eyes and sleep again

there’s a dream

that shares your story –

I’ll be there

to let you in

. . .