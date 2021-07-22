Tags
closer now to heaven than the stars, destinies, endearing comes the day, fate, love, one more sun, seasons, time, truth
there were days
now lost to counting
changed the course
for years beyond –
rectified a fault in living
tattered page
I’d written on
moonlight shimmers
past the dawn –
becomes another day
dreams evolve into each other –
free this trusting heart
to wait
were my fate
but one decision –
to see you there
and let you go
destinies are never easy
– how we live
with all we know
. . .
eob2 said:
It sometimes feels fate and destiny rule the day. A lovely penned version of past, present and future.
grandfathersky said:
Who can say which dream is real, all forms live on in our hearts 💕