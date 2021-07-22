Tags

there were days
now lost to counting
changed the course
for years beyond –
rectified a fault in living
tattered page
I’d written on

moonlight shimmers
past the dawn –
becomes another day
dreams evolve into each other –
free this trusting heart
to wait

were my fate
but one decision –
to see you there
and let you go
destinies are never easy
– how we live
with all we know

. . .