there were days

now lost to counting

changed the course

for years beyond –

rectified a fault in living

tattered page

I’d written on

moonlight shimmers

past the dawn –

becomes another day

dreams evolve into each other –

free this trusting heart

to wait

were my fate

but one decision –

to see you there

and let you go

destinies are never easy

– how we live

with all we know

. . .