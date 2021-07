words

it seems

are all I have –

a sigh you cannot hear

cool as ink

allowed to dry –

verses disappear

e’er such lines

seduction bear –

or meter steal my place

to claim the truth

from on my lips –

ivy robbed of lace

would I for this

my essence trade –

desire to make you mine

fragile voice

a paper heart –

gathered up to

rhyme

. . .