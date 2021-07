were there destinies

imagined –

without a plan to make

mountains of forgiveness –

emerald seas

longing put to paper

promise writ to skin –

you are but

the home

I’m sworn to be

were there

distances too great

roads not yet paved –

paths forsaken

truth succumbed to weed

miles between

returning

I’ve destroyed every map

til all I have

to carry me is need

. . .