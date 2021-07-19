had I loved
with something less
than all this heart
could hold –
measured my desire
by yesterdays
counted not the bounty
love was sure
to bring
at risk for loss
an ache so deep –
I could not turn away
the stars escape
this time of year –
and some
will never know
of ancients
where the windows stood –
eyes to catch the light
love resolved
the heart to overflow
. . .
Bumba said:
Another good one, Bobbie!
johncoyote said:
Reblogged this on johncoyote and commented:
A amazing poem shared.
johncoyote said:
Wonderful dance of words. A amazing poem my friend.