had I loved

with something less

than all this heart

could hold –

measured my desire

by yesterdays

counted not the bounty

love was sure

to bring

at risk for loss

an ache so deep –

I could not turn away

the stars escape

this time of year –

and some

will never know

of ancients

where the windows stood –

eyes to catch the light

love resolved

the heart to overflow

. . .