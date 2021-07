I kept ribbons

in the kitchen

to tie around my heart

weakness come familiar –

as sunday morning

loaves

saturdays

a pudding cut with rum

who is there

to blame me

for moments without shame

allowing all

remembering of none

washed away

as evidence –

was here

I spent the night

pushed against

the oven –

clutching to a spoon

I kept my ribbons

close at hand

licked my fingers clean

braided into locks

of cappucine

. . .