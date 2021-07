these arms

resist the morning

when daylight breaks anew –

attempts to hold

what can’t be held –

a flame that burns

clear through

the haunted taste of promise

still lingers on these lips –

a plea surrendered

softly –

as the moon

became a kiss

evidence I waited

and all I dared concede –

drifting at the edges

dreams –

won’t let me be

these hands

are stiff with longing

for paradise they know

passage given

let me in –

a torture letting go

. . .