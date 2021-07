come to me

one more time

with scarlet suns and meadows blue

places fair

I move between

as every path returns to you

with questions why

tho who can say –

what remains

of what shall be

familiar song I sang for you

as empty arms

remembered me

shall I return

(you know I will)

as sure the orchids fade to gray

along the wood

where once we loved –

longing bears the rest

away

. . .