for my touch

another pined –

another held my name

tore my fences down

to find the gate

who are you

really

a why I can’t explain –

lifetimes gone

before

a fleeting grace

tho not so much

not so many

babies

brothers

branches

bluebells bursting glory

mercies

gathered whole

remembered me

when I could hardly stand

let them stain

if you remain

let them take me

home

. . .