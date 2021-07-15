Tags
truth, grace, love, life, spirit, strength, home, relationships, connections, defenses
for my touch
another pined –
another held my name
tore my fences down
to find the gate
who are you
really
a why I can’t explain –
lifetimes gone
before
a fleeting grace
tho not so much
not so many
babies
brothers
branches
bluebells bursting glory
mercies
gathered whole
remembered me
when I could hardly stand
let them stain
if you remain
let them take me
home
. . .
summer with monika said:
I especially like the alliteration … great job
tornadoday said:
Thank you, dear one ❤