i have come

to this silence

where nothing exists

no need for name

the squander

of verse

i have come

without tears

or passion renewed

a vow

without lines

to rehearse

i have come

on my knees –

broken and bare

averting my gaze

from the flame of your eyes

arms wrapped around

hold me in place

as tempted am I

for a moment

to fly

agate and rust

canyons of clay –

echoes writ

to rivers of stone

as memory

rains from the sky

. . .