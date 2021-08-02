sometimes

my words are thwarted

by sunlight

through the pines

a moment

just before I meant

to go

last night’s inspiration

is tucked inside my shirt

tho later I

will wonder

why they came

and what they know

collected from the fragments

of a moment

I was gone

emptied to the darkness

deep as I would trust

cleft within the silence –

holding back a fire

sometimes

I beg forgiveness

without a thought to why

guarded in my love

for other

worlds

. . .