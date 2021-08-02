Tags
sometimes
my words are thwarted
by sunlight
through the pines
a moment
just before I meant
to go
last night’s inspiration
is tucked inside my shirt
tho later I
will wonder
why they came
and what they know
collected from the fragments
of a moment
I was gone
emptied to the darkness
deep as I would trust
cleft within the silence –
holding back a fire
sometimes
I beg forgiveness
without a thought to why
guarded in my love
for other
worlds
. . .