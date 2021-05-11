there’s an hurt

beneath my spine

a tiny spot of grief

a shadow of remorse to most unseen

curves against my leaving

til I can barely stand –

a part of you

I’ve not the heart to glean

was there a time

decided –

a lot I chose to take

a card misplayed

lines from north to south

written to the margins

there for all to see

how I love

and how I live without

folded into verses

wherever ink is spilled

my will is bent

all my fingers ache

bruises indigo

are evidence of truth

ego sleeps –

tho my heart

is wide awake

. . .