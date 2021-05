were that we

the first to know

of shores beyond the sun

of tiny shells

forgotten on our way

a destiny rekindled

as resurrection come

hello

goodbye

and every choice

to stay

my feet have hurt

from walking –

my eyes are sore with tears

letters written

come and I shall be

the same as you remember

were we ever

not for long –

a world beyond our wishing

was the place

you made

of me

. . .