I shall tender

these moments –

as cedar carved to pen

as ached beneath the threat

an evening flame

I shall cleave your name

from everything –

shall find you everywhere

a part of me

ten thousand more

than claimed

I shall wait the dusk

to falter –

rings of smoke to dissipate

evidence of story

you were here

and I

a moment fell into

a smudge between the lines

take me now

I’ve nothing left

to fear

. . .