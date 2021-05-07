Tags
I shall tender
these moments –
as cedar carved to pen
as ached beneath the threat
an evening flame
I shall cleave your name
from everything –
shall find you everywhere
a part of me
ten thousand more
than claimed
I shall wait the dusk
to falter –
rings of smoke to dissipate
evidence of story
you were here
and I
a moment fell into
a smudge between the lines
take me now
I’ve nothing left
to fear
. . .