when every sin is counted

spoken save for one

you’ll be the name

I carry to my grave

a silent hallelujah

a penitent amen

one last psalm –

will for my voice be raised

you’ll be the touch remembered

when they lay me in the ground

when lights are dimmed

you’ll be the one I grieve

when ashes fall

soft and blue –

to fill an evening sky

you’ll find my soul

as wings above

the trees

. . .