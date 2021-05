had I means for stopping

a way to end all ways –

a time to stall

to take my fill and leave

untouched by a door

still closing

no backward glance reprieve

had there been but one

surrender

would it have followed me

from the moment

I first noticed –

how stars became your eyes

was there I floated

flailing

the sweetest bird

the darkest skies

had I known

had I noticed

when first tempted into flight

might I have changed

direction –

taken chances

with goodbye

. . .