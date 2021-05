last night

the sky burned ruby

despite the call for rain

I knew the sun would come

and you for me

the fields would burn

a golden ache

as blossoms bent their heads

time would stall –

a moment of reprieve

a sigh became

my fervent prayer

as breath escaped to line

remembering

how every star was named

an ease that comes

with knowing

where the storms are found

as words I spill to you

are mine again

. . .