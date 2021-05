when comes the day

might be the last

of all the times between

wherever stars align

as fate revealed

when mellow

seems to be

the only way I know

to be…

when lonely wakes

to find the bed

is gone

when every plate is broken

and all my pages

bare

when light

that filled the porch

has worn away

to meld again with shadow

of a time before I knew

a day beyond our last

would come

to claim the rest

of you

. . .