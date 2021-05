how many mornings

were left

on the floor –

fingers unfolding

pressed to my heart

so thankful for this

I lived for

gifts unintended

traded to me –

nights I said grace

while you slept

fevered

forgiving

of moments between

to take without leaving

to break

without bread

kneeling in shadows

grateful

and blessed

for all that was written

a time passed before

I awoke in your dreams –

unashamed of the light

that fell like a whisper

with a promise

of more

. . .