when all I’ve left

is wishes –

a breath of sweeter days

the memory of a star

now burned away

when life is slipped

beyond the reach

of all I cared to dream

will you be there –

a song I dared

to sing

as daylight fades

to sapphire –

hands are folded so

when the earth is hard

every kiss is cold

a whisper

of remember me

shall rest beyond the pines

to fall as dew

each morning –

as snow

come wintertime

. . .