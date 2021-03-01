in the mellow

afternoon

where you sit

the day alone

fumbling with your papers

with your keys

images replay

every time you close

your eyes

she waits you know

in dreams

whene’er you sleep

just beyond

the memory

of just beyond the trees

music plays

how much louder must

it be

to obscure the loss

erase the cost

how much

before you answer

the silence

of your need

. . .