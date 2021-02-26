as long as I

this fate shall keep

beholding tears of treason

folded close an ancient

opal cross

burns me still

when gathered near –

with memory of another

a time when as a child

I saw it there

dirty golden chain

never knew

for whom it mattered

or what of crops were sold

to make it right

would beauty give of passion

one season to suspend

all was come

where only truth remains

so lovely in the evening light

near enough to heaven

he’d pull her in

she’d take him home again

one more grace

for letting go –

one more lace undone

sentimental white

in trade for

opal rose

. . .