take of these lines

the story of me –

some I won’t tell to a stranger

break every rhyme

on the sharp edge of truth –

as witness am I

to the way love can take

so much longer

give me this day

the first time again –

every moment

a lifetime I waited to know

as breath unto silence

a blush in the night

when you swore you would stay

as I waited

you home

witness my heart

and I will remember –

the way that love feels

your hand reaching mine

when words I’ve been holding

ring through your shadows –

light as a sigh

let loose on the night

. . .