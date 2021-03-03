take of these lines
the story of me –
some I won’t tell to a stranger
break every rhyme
on the sharp edge of truth –
as witness am I
to the way love can take
so much longer
give me this day
the first time again –
every moment
a lifetime I waited to know
as breath unto silence
a blush in the night
when you swore you would stay
as I waited
you home
witness my heart
and I will remember –
the way that love feels
your hand reaching mine
when words I’ve been holding
ring through your shadows –
light as a sigh
let loose on the night
. . .
