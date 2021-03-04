when I’ve forgotten

how to love –

give me strength to die

to tarry not beyond

my last goodbye

til words have left me empty

and all my blues are dried

turn the page

don’t wait for me

the night

when ashes float

eternal

atop a boundless sea –

will heaven take your heart

in search of me

let my grace be barter

with want for one

more day –

with love the only reason

left to stay

when I’ve forgotten how to love

give me strength to die

. . .