when I’ve forgotten
how to love –
give me strength to die
to tarry not beyond
my last goodbye

til words have left me empty
and all my blues are dried
turn the page
don’t wait for me
the night

when ashes float
eternal
atop a boundless sea –
will heaven take your heart
in search of me

let my grace be barter
with want for one
more day –
with love the only reason
left to stay

when I’ve forgotten how to love
give me strength to die

. . .