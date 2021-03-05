she takes her poison

after tea –

before her evening shows

she spins around

the kitchen

and wonders

if he knows

how much of her

remains with him

despite the miles between

how much of her

is captive

to his dreams

once she starred

in color

almost every night

he whispered

while the coffee brewed

for he loved to see her smile

she knows the way

she counts the ways –

every stone by heart

as steps beyond the barn

into the dark

naked feet on hardwood

face against the door –

staring down the darkness

with faith in something more

how much of life is taken

by the breath

that bears us home

a name that tastes the same

is ours alone

. . .