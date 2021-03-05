I’ve made peace

with where you are

(not a part of me)

can’t see your sun

from where I sleep at night

can’t listen

as you tell me

what of this is everything

where the story ends

and who you love

from every dream

another came

(tho none to take your place)

some nights I walk for miles

before I see

a star I know is glowing

just as brightly where you are

sometimes I weep

sometimes I laugh

sometimes I hit my knees

I wonder

(as you know I do)

to fill a busy space

do your eyes still hold

the colors of the moon

are there wrinkles

where your smile became

a place I loved

to kiss

would your arms

still reach around

eternity

. . .