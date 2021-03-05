Tags
I’ve made peace
with where you are
(not a part of me)
can’t see your sun
from where I sleep at night
can’t listen
as you tell me
what of this is everything
where the story ends
and who you love
from every dream
another came
(tho none to take your place)
some nights I walk for miles
before I see
a star I know is glowing
just as brightly where you are
sometimes I weep
sometimes I laugh
sometimes I hit my knees
I wonder
(as you know I do)
to fill a busy space
do your eyes still hold
the colors of the moon
are there wrinkles
where your smile became
a place I loved
to kiss
would your arms
still reach around
eternity
. . .