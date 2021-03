do you remember your first

brave walk on the shore

– the rush of a wave

rolling thru

do you remember the sound

of a dove soaring high

– racing the breeze

on a shimmer of blue

do you remember the day

the returning of love

– a lifetime or more

to begin

do you remember the want

a passion to know

– how fleeting the hours

since then

do you remember my name

the taste on your tongue –

a story forsaken

by time

do you remember the way

I willed you to come

do you remember

the ways

you were mine

. . .