between

the planting

and the bud –

how much more have we made room

how many sleepless nights

the harvest pulls

a prayer for something grander

than e’er we dared believe

orchards stretched beyond

the wishful eye

another day

when someone else

who never knew to know our name

bends beneath the weight

of fullness come

a poet holds the stillness

day before the dawn

scratching at a page

that can’t be seen –

set on some imaginary soul

in search of word

ten thousand years

another heart

to mend

whatever we have left

of days we numbered soon

of dreams denied the dreamer

a sliver of the moon

time becomes the shape

of everything we once believed

the sound of words

as falling fruit –

apples to the ground

. . .